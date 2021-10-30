Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $62.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.