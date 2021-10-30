Aurora Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $974,194.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00313413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.