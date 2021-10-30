Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.