Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $40.80 on Friday, hitting $458.13. 2,862,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,902. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

