Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Wolfe Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.