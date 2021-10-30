AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.37

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $16.65. AstroNova shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2,565 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 8.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.