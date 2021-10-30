Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.
WM opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.22 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
