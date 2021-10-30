Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.