Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,983 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.