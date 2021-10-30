Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $283.54 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $294.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

