Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sanmina by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SANM opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

