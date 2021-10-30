Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $585.85 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $376.20 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.82 and a 200 day moving average of $630.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

