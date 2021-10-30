Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ASPN stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

