ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $455.50 on Thursday. ASM International has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $462.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.62. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

