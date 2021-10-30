ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010-$1.030 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

NYSE ASGN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

