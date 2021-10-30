ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.