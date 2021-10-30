ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. ASGN has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.