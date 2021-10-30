ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

