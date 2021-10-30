Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $168.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

