ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded to Hold at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $749.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

