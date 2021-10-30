Arista Networks (ANET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $411.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

