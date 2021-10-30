argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,973. argenx has a 12-month low of $245.91 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in argenx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.