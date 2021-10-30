argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.
NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,973. argenx has a 12-month low of $245.91 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
