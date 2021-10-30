Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ARES stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

