Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.