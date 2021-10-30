Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Archrock has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

