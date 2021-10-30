Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $74.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

