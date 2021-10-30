Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells $24,599.85 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $24,599.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $292,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $974,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 290.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.