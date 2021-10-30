ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.03

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.03 and last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 5434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

