ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.03

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.03 and last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 5434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.
ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
