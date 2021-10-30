Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 70.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

