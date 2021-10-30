Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Aravive has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get Aravive alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aravive stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Aravive worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.