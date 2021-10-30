Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

