AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 966,302 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 966,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $114,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

