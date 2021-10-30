AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 500,274 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AmerisourceBergen worth $106,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

ABC stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

