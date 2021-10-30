AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,756,740 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $135,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

