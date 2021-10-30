AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,205,945 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Wipro worth $95,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.