AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 853,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,981 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $163,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $207.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

