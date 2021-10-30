AQR Capital Management LLC Has $147.94 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,994 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $147,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.