AQR Capital Management LLC Has $125.01 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of NIO worth $125,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 428,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.