AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,201 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $100,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AGCO by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,852,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

