AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

AptarGroup stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. 625,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $113.54 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

