Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 542,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.