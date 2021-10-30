Apollo Currency Trading Down 20.7% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $73.79 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00422611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

