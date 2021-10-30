Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Apartment Income REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.120-$2.160 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 1,637,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,693. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

