Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

