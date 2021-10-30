Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
