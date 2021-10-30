Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $435.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,668. Anthem has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

