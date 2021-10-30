Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Antero Resources stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 88.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 624.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 689,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 594,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

