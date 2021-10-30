Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

