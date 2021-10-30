ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $379.58 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

