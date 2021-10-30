Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 4,672,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

