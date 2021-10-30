Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

